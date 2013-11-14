Advice on Lice, Inc. Now Offers Effective Head Lice Services in Washington, DC

Kensington, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Advice on Lice, Inc. employs tried and tested methods of nit treatment is now offering effective head lice services in Washington, DC. The company has divided the offered services into three steps that are carefully performed by a team of trained nitpickers. The method starts with manual checking to determine the existence and level of infestation in the head of the patient. Once the extent is determined the professionals make use of some effective medications in the form of lice killing shampoos in the second step. The final step involves combing with the Lice Meister nit comb with non-toxic conditioner, alcohol and water removing the nits (eggs) from the hair. The entire duration of head lice and nit treatment depends of the number of infested heads, severity and the type of hair.



Advice on Lice thrives on the trust of the people and takes care that the treatment methods are completely safe and the products used are of the best quality. Talking about the nature of the service, one representative of the company mentioned, “We try to clarify safe treatment options, and we offer a sensible method to facilitate the removal of lice and nits. It is our belief that the success of any head lice treatment is dependent upon diligent follow up nitpicking.”



As part of its highly dedicated lice treatment service, Advice on Lice offers products, such as RID Shampoo, Lice MD non-pesticide lice killing treatment, Liecemister Comb, etc. which facilitates easy removal of lice and their eggs. These products have been tested on many safety standards and do not exhibit any side effects.



About Advice on Lice

Advice on Lice, Inc. was officially established in November of 2007, but the work of the company began at least ten years before. Started as a personal mission for Karen Franco who volunteered in any programs the children attended to help screen for head lice to prevent outbreaks, Advice on Lice is where visitors receive comprehensive information. Through the years, Advice on Lice has established a knowledge of the condition and how best to treat it to accomplish eradication.



For more information, please visit: http://www.adviceonlicemd.com



10400 Connecticut Avenue, Suite 507

Kensington, MD 20895-3910

Office: (240) 242-4267