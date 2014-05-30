Kensington, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Advice on Lice, Inc. now offers the most tried and trusted method of head lice treatment and nit removal. This company offers the head lice and nit removing treatment in three steps. The entire treatment is performed by trained and professionals nitpickers. The method of nit removing starts with manual checking of the presence of nits, or the infestation level. The second step consists of using special medications and shampoos to eliminate the live head lice. The final step consists of removing the nits by combing with the Lice Meister comb using non-toxic conditioner, water and alcohol. The entire procedure depends on the severity of the infestation and the type of hair.



Talking about the nature of the professional service, one representative of the company mentioned, “We try to clarify safe treatment options, and we offer a sensible method to facilitate the removal of lice and nits. It is our belief that the success of any head lice treatment is dependent upon diligent, followed up nitpicking.”



Advice on Lice, Inc. offers the best lice treatment in MD. Their professional assistance in removing lice makes them the best company around. They are completely reliable in the removal of nits and lice at a cost-effective price. They ardently follow safety standards to ensure the patient’s safety and their treatments don’t have any side effects.



About Advice on Lice

Advice on Lice, Inc. was officially established in November 2007, but the work of the company began at least ten years earlier. It started as a personal mission for Karen Franco who volunteered in programs children attended to help screen for head lice to prevent outbreaks, Advice on Lice is where visitors receive comprehensive information. Through the years, Advice on Lice has established a knowledge of the condition and how best to treat it to accomplish eradication.



For more information, please visit: http://www.adviceonlicemd.com/.