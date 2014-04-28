Advice on Lice Now Offering Effective Head Lice and Treatment

Kensington, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Advice on Lice, Inc. is now offering effective head lice and treatment. It understands the lice problem parents sometimes have to take care of for their children. Children are especially prone to lice problems. Advice on Lice, Inc. offers a comprehensive range of lice removal services. It also assists and guides parents with lice removal treatments. Its services includes cure for head lice which also includes head checks, educating and updating lice affected people, and a complete solution for nit and lice removal.



One of the spokespersons from the company mentioned, “Advice on Lice, Inc. understands the demands parents face daily and are here to assist you with a full range of services as a Cure for Head Lice including head checks, updated lice education and for those in need of it- complete head lice and nit removal services.”



Advice on Lice, Inc. inculcates advanced and tested methods of head lice treatment in MD. This company has divided the service in three equal parts which are diligently performed by trained professionals. The first step starts with the a manual screening of the head to figure out if any lice are present. The second step deals with the use of medication and shampoos to minimize the number of lice. The final step consists of using the non-toxic conditioner that shocks the parasite, causing them to come out of the hair.



Head lice and treatment depends on the severity of the lice, thickness and length of the hair. The treatment varies from person to person. Advice on Lice, Inc. can be used in the customer’s home, or doctor’s office.



About Advice on Lice, Inc.

Advice on Lice, Inc. was officially established in November of 2007, but the work of the company began at least ten years before. Started as a personal mission for Karen Franco, who volunteered in many programs children attended to help screen for head lice to prevent outbreaks, Advice on Lice is where visitors receive comprehensive information. Over the years, Advice on Lice has established an advanced knowledge of the condition, and how best to treat it to accomplish eradication.



For more information, please visit: http://www.adviceonlicemd.com.