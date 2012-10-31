Advice on Picking an Attorney from Levinter & Levinter Personal Injury Lawyers

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- According to recent statistics released, about 6,000 deaths and a half a million injuries are caused each year by distracted drivers. While many people want to place the blame on driving while texting, that's only part of the problem, says Benjamin Levinter, head of the Levinter & Levinter firm.



"While texting when driving is a big reason for many of the personal injury car accident cases we see, there are a great many other distractions that lead to accidents, too," says Levinter. "Drivers have so many distractions these days, from switching stations on the satellite radio to changing destinations on the GPS unit, it's no wonder there are so many injuries from accidents. Victims are fed up with it and are taking action."



Levinter points to a recent study released by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries' Third Party Working Party that looked at motor insurance data in the last few years. It shows, despite a reduction in total road usage, the proportion of accidents resulting in personal injury claims is on the rise. "The general population is much more aware of their rights today than ever in the past. It also helps when car accident lawyers in Toronto offer free consultations to their potential clients. This allows them to educate the victim and let them know ahead of time if they have a valid claim against the responsible party. A lot of clients worry they won't have the money to pay an attorney to represent them, but a quality firm will not charge you unless they actually get a settlement."



Car accidents are not the only types of personal injury claims that are up in recent years, either, says Levinter. "Motorcycle injury lawyers and truck accident attorneys are all seeing an increase in clients and claims. It's only by making the irresponsible parties pay for their mistakes that change is ever going to happen. Victims should not have to live with pain or be made to suffer financially because they could not go to work with the injury. There are valid reasons why people come to personal injury attorneys."



Levinter advises, though, when choosing auto injury lawyers, "Pick one who specializes in personal injury only. Would you go to a cardiologist with a skin condition? Just as it is with the medical field, personal injury law is a specialized field. A good personal injury attorney will focus their practice on what they are best at doing. By making sure your attorney has experience in your specific type of injury case, you are increasing your chances of a better settlement."



About Levinter & Levinter

Levinter & Levinter is a boutique personal injury law firm in Toronto that specializes in civil litigation. The firm practices exclusively in the personal injury law field, car accidents, slip and fall accidents, dental malpractice, accident benefits, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, dog bites, animal attacks, boating accidents, product liability, and various disability claims throughout the province of Ontario.