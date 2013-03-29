AdviceOnLice offers full treatment for head lice problems

Kensington, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- The treatment of human head lice is a process that has been debated and studied for centuries. But there are few who offer the effective and safe solutions to head lice treatment. AdviceOnLice is one such company that provides the safe and complete treatment to help one get rid of head lice.



When asked about the services being offered to the customers, spokesperson of the company said, “The services offered by Advice on Lice, Inc. are contingent upon the contracting family taking an active role to prevent recurring infestations.”



He further added “Advice on Lice, Inc. understands the demands parents face daily and are here to assist you with a full range of services including head checks, updated lice education and for those in need of it- complete head lice and nit removal services.”



The products that AdviceOnLice offers for full treatment from head lice to its customers include Liecemister Comb, RID Shampoo, Ulesfia etc. These products have been tested and were found having no side effects and safe for use on children’s. The products also showed some great results in head lice removal and preventing its reoccurrence.



Located in the Washington Metropolitan area AdviceOnLice, Inc. provides services in Northern Virginia, Washington DC and Maryland.



About Advice on Lice

Advice on Lice, Inc. was officially established in November of 2007, but the work of the company began at least ten years before. Started as a personal mission for Karen Franco who volunteered in any programs the children attended to help screen for head lice to prevent outbreaks, Advice On Lice is where visitors receive comprehensive information. Through the years, Advice on Lice has established a knowledge of the condition and how best to treat it to accomplish eradication.



The goal at Advice on Lice, Inc. is to educate and assist the Washington Metropolitan Area with the condition of head lice. It is belief of our organization that the success of any head lice treatment is dependent upon diligent follow up nitpicking.



For More Visit: http://www.adviceonlicemd.com

10400 Connecticut Avenue, Suite 507

Kensington, MD 20895-3910

Office: (240) 242-4267