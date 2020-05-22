Advisor Websites to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Website Builder Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- AdvisorWebsites will be listed as a top player in the Website Builder Software segment on 360Quadrants. Advisor Websites is a software company providing website and digital marketing solutions for the financial services and insurance industries. Its website builder software is a content marketing software which provides financial services for compliance and archiving built-in. Advisor Websites website builder software offers great support to build and maintain an outstanding digital presence, rendering internet traffic to new businesses.



Recently, Advisor Websites has introduced a new product, Force. Force is a fast and powerful website builder marketing suite that has bulk compliance submissions, a content library, content scheduler, social media publisher, lead manager and a comprehensive dashboard to view website performance. Force can be integrated with other well-known financial software like Redtail CRM, Marketing Pro, Salesforce, Riskalyze, Vestorly, Advisor Stream, Hootsuite, WealthSimple and many more. Advisor Websites pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Website Builder Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 117 companies in Website Builder Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Advisor Websites Website Builder Software 360Quadrants has worked on listingZoho Corporation, 24liveblog, Sintra Consulting, WIX, Sitebuilder, Adobe, Squarespace and PIXPA among others as the top vendors in the Website Builder Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Website Builder Software comparisons between vendors.



Website builder software removes the need for extensive development know-how and enables users to create websites by utilizing templates that support drag-and-drop functionality. These solutions provide domain names, analytics, search engine optimization, mobile web functionality, and e-commerce plugins. Website builders are useful for businesses across revenue and industry and even cater to artists and other personal concerns.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in website Builder Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Website Builder Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like CRM Software, EHR Software, Data Integration Software, Machine Learning Software and Fleet Management Software.