Advocacy Groups Push for Food Safety Audits and TraceGains Invites Audit Stories

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- FDA believes consumers would benefit from required on-site audits to ensure food suppliers are meeting safety standards, and consumer advocacy groups will undoubtedly push for them to be mandatory under the new rules. Large importers may already have systems in place mirroring the proposed requirements as part of efforts to protect their brands and food safety image. Some importers who have previously implemented robust quality systems may believe that it is unfair for other companies to avoid such costs, especially when a foodborne illness outbreak could dramatically reduce sales in an entire product category.



According to Gary Nowacki, TraceGains’ CEO, “Telling these stories is cathartic. It allows people at food manufacturers and processors to finally share food audit experiences in a friendly yet anonymous setting. This is the antidote to the audit venom. We encourage and request all food safety and quality professionals to share their stress and nightmare food audit experiences.”



For the next five weeks TraceGains will collect food audit story submissions and will recognize the top 3 audit submissions with a Kindle Fire HDX 7” tablet.



The deadline for submission is December 18, 2013. Enter at: http://www.tracegains.com/audit-horror-story.html



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400