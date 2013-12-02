Adzzup Helps Small Businesses Increase Sales and Branding with Social Media Signaling

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Adzzup is advising small companies on adapting to search engine criteria that favor social media marketing. These activities include sharing information among users of various social media platforms. Company executives note the trend, known as social signaling, is indicative of broader SEO shifts that emphasize relevant content and user experience.



Social sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus are transforming business marketing, particularly in the business to consumer (B2C) market.



As consumers of products or information increasingly turn to reviews and opinions of likeminded internet users, sharing links reflects credibility that can boost SEO rankings. Adzzup management cites that social signals provide benefits to both businesses and website visitors.



Companies may enjoy higher conversion rates as prospects have been clued to the quality or availability of particular services. Meanwhile, consumers have added confidence that visited websites will contain relevant information or trusted products.



While social media marketing is a relatively low cost and effective means to reach target audiences; Adzzup executives note many small businesses may not have the time or internet savvy to maximize its benefits.



In response, Adzzup is offering complimentary social media setup across major platforms. The company notes that diversifying postings across several sites is preferred.



This strategy allows clients to tailor campaigns to the unique features of particular platforms. Adzzup advises clients on content placement for posts such as videos, pictures and marketing specials to optimize social signaling.



Value added posts that answer common questions or offer interesting tidbits are also recommended to increase social shares. Adzzup clients can then track their marketing results through various analytical tools.



The rise of social media signaling and content-driven marketing is among the most essential trends in internet marketing for 2014, according to Adzzup. The company is advising clients that growing emphasis on social signals and quality content have low barriers to entry with favorable ROI.



Executives stress that such shifts will outweigh the generic practices of link building schemes, keyword stuffing and duplicate content that were previously effective as SEO tactics.



To read more insights on internet marketing from Adzzup, please visit: http://adzzup.com/