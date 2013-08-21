Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Adzzup Inc. has introduced an internet marketing product to help small business clients benefit from an overhaul in search engine criteria used to rank websites. Known as ‘City Pages’, the innovative product was conceived in response to increasing emphasis on original content from search engines and demand for localized marketing from smaller companies. Adzzup management notes the City Pages empower clients to more effectively allocate marketing resources, while also benefiting from search engine factors that increasingly favor value added content.



While search engine optimization (SEO) often captures local cities in a fifty to hundred mile radius, the city pages lend greater authority to a company’s marketing efforts in specific locations. The new feature also gives clients a competitive advantage against competitors who rely on generic efforts such as poor quality link building and duplicate content, which are now more commonly flagged as spam by search engines.



An August 9th, 2013 discussion hosted by leading think tank SEO MOZ substantiated this notion in noting the importance of robust content balanced with high quality links on a website.



Adzzup production staff also coordinates logistics such as properly classifying the business’s category and ensuring a correct physical address for multiple locations, as these factors also greatly affect local marketing results.



Clients may customize content of each City Page to the unique location. Coupled with call tracking technology and website analytics, clients can maximize their ROI through tweaking City Page marketing as business services or focuses change.



About Adzzup

Since inception in 2008, Adzzup Inc. has shown a penchant for adapting internet marketing services to search engine and business climate changes. The company’s website notes examples such as championing social media marketing and customer reviews greatly preceded the now broader appeal of these efforts. Adzzup management stresses that all production operations are performed on premises at the Tempe, Arizona headquarters.



For more information about Adzzup City Pages, please visit: http://www.adzzup.com