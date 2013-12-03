AECX Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Rebuild Philippines

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- The Architecture/Engineering/Construction (AEC) industry has a responsibility to design and construct buildings that reduce or avoid depletion of critical resources like energy, water, and raw materials to prevent environmental degradation. The world’s best AEC firms achieve these goals while creating built environments that are livable, comfortable, safe and productive. Achieving these goals is a key mission around the globe and is most critical in developing countries where resources are often scarce.



AECXCHANGE is a clearinghouse for building designs of all shapes and sizes. Their goal is to bring excellent, affordable, sustainable building and structural design to anyone and everyone who needs it around the world.



AECX is committed to doing good by making the world’s best designs available throughout the world. Nowhere is that need greater than in typhoon ravaged Philippines. AECX is committed to helping rebuild Philippines.



The funds garnered from Indiegogo will help AECX rebuild the Philippines by providing medical, educational and community care center design plans to qualified charitable organizations. In addition, their support will facilitate the completion of their Oracle powered e-commerce website.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 22, 2013 - December 27, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1aWpkgl