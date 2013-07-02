Introducing the Community AED Value Packages

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Community AED Value Packages are now being sold by humanitarian, online AED resale business, AEDs Today. These packages sell equipment that help reduce the chance of death from cardiac arrest, and are making it possible for communities to empower themselves during times of crisis.



The AED Community Package offers a huge opportunity for a community to save money and lives. Rather than spending money on hospital bills after a loved one goes into cardiac arrest, or worse lose a loved one because the ambulance didn't arrive in time, the community can step in and use an automated external defibrillator. The defibrillator comes in a package with other AED supplies. The defibrillator is used, which lowers the cost of the kit, making it much more affordable for a community to invest in. It has become more important to invest because "[cardiac arrests are] one of the leading causes of death in the United States (it claims over 300,000 lives each year)." One of the more popular, cost-efficient of the packages is the LIFEPAK Express. It is designed to work for both children and adults, and can be used in most community environments. It is packed with the essentials like sets of adult and pediatric electric pads, a pre-installed battery, and a first responders CPR kit. These AED packages are a worthwhile investment for any community.



AEDs Today, along with the Community AED Value Package, also offer a variety of other similar packages for gyms, churches, schools, small businesses, and corporations to name a few. These mainly vary in size and price. Individuals can also buy an AED separately and with a discounted price. AEDs Today sells the discounted- price AEDs because they feel it's important for everyone to take charge of his or her safety. In order to make this happen, they take back the used AEDs at universities and larger businesses and resell them to people with lower income for less, along with other AED supplies.



About AEDs Today

AEDs Today, located at 8901 Shaffer Pkwy, Littleton, Colorado, was founded on wanting to bring awareness to cardiac arrests and the option of defibrillators, along with effectively supporting non-profits with missions that AEDs Today supports. Through these beliefs, they have come to donate one percent of their gross income to international nonprofit organizations. They exemplify their founding goals through great customer service shown through a sincere desire to want to keep their customers safe and happy, and consistency with their donations to charity. For more detail visit, http://www.aedstoday.com/.