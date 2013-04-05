AEDs Today Features the Lifepak 1000 in Their Product Line

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- At AEDs Today, customers looking for automated external defibrillators can now find those life-saving benefits in the LifePak 1000. The refurbished version is now on sale for more than half its retail price.



For medical professionals and first responders, the LifePak 1000 is the AED of choice. No matter the conditions, this compact AED can save lives because of its rugged build and sturdy materials. Manufactured by Physio-Control, the LIFEPAK 1000 comes with both a graphical display and ECG readings. It also comes with a free semi-rigid case for quick transport. For customers interested in long-term use, the refurbished model can be matched with a five-year warranty. With your purchase of this device, AEDs Today will make a donation to worthwhile nonprofit, because they want to “make the world a better, safer place -- one sale at a time.”



Besides the LifePak system, AEDs Today offers a variety of automated external defibrillators and related accessories. They carry brands such as Metronic, Zoll, Philips and Defibtech, among others. Whether you’re looking for new or refurbished AEDs, accessories or cabinets, AEDs Today has everything related to mobile defibrillation that you could possible need. Most of their items come with free shipping, and they all come with the life-saving power for which AEDs are used, around the world.



About AEDs Today

AEDs Today was founded with the intention of meeting two major goals. First, the company aspires to increase awareness of the lifesaving properties of AED devices in the event of cardiac arrest. Next, the company hopes to support nonprofit organizations. In addition to offering AED discount packages to such organizations, 1% of sales are donated to nonprofit organizations. AEDs Today also prioritizes customer service and quality. For additional information please visit, http://www.aedstoday.com/.