AEDs Today Now Offering Special Gym AED Packages

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- AEDs Today, a leader in the sale and distribution of Automated External Defibrillators, is proud to announce a new line of products specially designed for gyms and fitness centers. These AED packages from LIFEPAK feature state-of-the art technology and superior quality, to ensure the safety and health of gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts.



With countless instances of acute and sudden cardiac arrest occurring in gyms and fitness centers around the country, each year, it is crucial that gym owners and managers of recreation centers invest in Automated External Defibrillator technology today.



“In buying gym AED packages,” said a spokeswoman for AEDs Today, “gym owners are able to save lives and limit their liability in the case of a health emergency.”



Gyms and fitness centers are hot beds for cardiac arrest, due to the strenuous physical activity that occurs there, accompanied by increased heart rates. In these recreational settings, it’s vital to have emergency equipment on hand to be able to deal with any eventuality.



These special gym packages from LIFEPAK come equipped with all of the necessary accessories to be outfitted in a gym or recreation center, including a surface mount AED wall cabinet and a 3D AED wall sign. What’s more, the LIFEPAK AED comes with a warranty, ensuring that the equipment will be fully functional for years to come.



AEDs Today is committed to providing Automatic External Defibrillator technology to those places that need it the most, including schools, churches, small businesses and, now, gyms and fitness centers. By offering special gym packages, AEDs Today hopes to save lives in recreation centers across the United States.



About AEDs Today

AEDs Today was founded to raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and the life-saving capabilities of Automatic External Defibrillators. In addition, the company was started to support nonprofit organizations that have a positive impact on the health and wellness of the population at large. Based in Colorado, AEDs Today provides high quality Automatic External Defibrillator technology and accessories to businesses and first responders around the country. For additional detail please visit, http://www.aedstoday.com/.