AEDs Today Now Offers LIFEPAK CR Plus Packages

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- AEDs Today, one of the leading online retailers of Automated External Defibrillators including the trusted LIFEPAK CR Plus, today announced it will be offering AED packages. Designed specifically for the first aid needs of small businesses, schools, churches, gyms, dental offices and more, these LIFEPAK CR Plus packages include the industry leading LIFEPAK CR Plus AED as well as other materials needed to provide quick and effective first aid. These AED packages are convenient and hold everything first responders may need in one accessible place.



LIFEPAK CR Plus packages offer clients hundreds of dollars in savings. Each package comes with a LIFEPAK CR Plus as well as necessary accessories such as spare electrodes, carrying cases, cabinets, and more. Shoppers can choose the custom designed AED package that best fits the unique needs of their business. The packages provide a complete and tailored AED program for businesses and organizations interested in increasing safety for their clients and team members.



Sudden cardiac arrest causes the loss of over 300,000 lives a year in the United States. But with LIFEPAK CR Plus packages from AEDs Today, organizations can decrease the number of possible deaths by having an AED and other first aid needs readily available. LIFEPAK CR Plus is one of the most highly recommended AED products available to general consumers. Featuring exceptional simplicity, portability, minimal maintenance, escalating therapy of up to 360 joules, and an eight-year warranty it is among the most user-friendly and effective AEDs.



The AED packages from AEDs Today are affordable and accessible for small businesses and well as non-profit organizations. The compact packages can be kept nearly anywhere for quick access. The four-and-a-half pound LIFEPAK CR Plus is one of the lightest AEDs on the market and perfect for non-medical professionals. It can be carried from room to room so small organizations can save money by purchasing only one AED package with everything they need to help save a life.



To shop for AED packages featuring the LIFEPAK CR Plus, visit http://www.aedstoday.com/ or call +1 (888) 225-7049.



About AEDs Today

AEDs Today was founded in order to increase awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the lifesaving devices of AEDs and defibrillators, and effectively support nonprofit organizations with the same mission. The company believes business can be conducted in a more conscientious fashion from the ground up. Specifically, commerce can evolve in a way that enables both buyer and seller to support organizations determined to making the world a better, safer, cleaner place. At least one percent of AEDs Today gross sales - online and off - are donated to nonprofit institutions from around the world.