AEDs Today Announces Guaranteed Lowest Price and Price Match

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- The survival rate of sudden cardiac arrest is lower than five percent. This frightening statistic is encouragement for many businesses and organizations to have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) easily accessible in public areas. To assist companies in their mission to save lives, AEDs Today strives to make owning an automated external defibrillator a reality regardless of budget.



To assure clients that they are getting the very best prices on AEDs AEDs Today now offers a lowest price guarantee with a price match. Should a client find another supplier that features a lower price on an AED, AEDs Today will match that price. This simple step allows companies to purchase affordable AEDs and make them available in public places to save lives.



To make owning these life-saving devices simple, AEDs Today created a number of hassle-free packages to conveniently outfit small businesses, schools, community centers, corporations and large businesses, medical and mobile responders with every recommended accessory at the lowest guaranteed price. AEDs Today provide AEDs only from the most reliable manufacturers including Philips, Physio-Control, Zoll and other trusted companies.



Having an AED readily available dramatically increases survival rates in the case of sudden cardiac arrest. People around the globe are saving thousands of lives through the simple step of improving access to an automated external defibrillator. The investment into an AED is not only an investment in your business but also a contribution to the general welfare of team members and clients who may require this life-saving technology without notice.



To shop for AEDs at guaranteed lowest prices, visit www.aedstoday.com or call +1 (888) 225-7049.



About AEDs Today

AEDs Today was founded in order to increase awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the lifesaving devices of AEDs and defibrillators, and effectively support nonprofit organizations with the same mission. The company believes business can be conducted in a more conscientious fashion from the ground up. Specifically, commerce can evolve in a way that enables both buyer and seller to support organizations determined to making the world a better, safer, cleaner place. At least one percent of AEDs Today gross sales - online and off - are donated to nonprofit institutions from around the world.