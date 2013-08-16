Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Aegean Airlines S.A. (AEGN) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Aegean Airlines S.A. (AEGN) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Aegean Airlines S.A.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Aegean Airlines S.A. (Aegean) is a low cost airline operating from Greece. The company provides passenger transportation services to domestic and international destinations from Greece. . It also operates scheduled and charter flights. In addition, Aegean offers various services such as aviation applications, technical support and ground handling services. The company's operation includes import, trade and leasing of aircraft and spare parts. It also provides cargo services, e-ticket services, web check-in and tickets through network of offices. Aegean operates with a fleet of 29 aircraft comprising 22 Airbus A320, four Airbus A321, and three Airbus A319 and serves 42 national and international routes through scheduled flights. Aegean is headquartered at Kifisia, Athens, Greece.



Companies Mentioned



Aegean Airlines S.A.



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