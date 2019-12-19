Aegis Communication Introduces Smart Solutions

Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Aegis Communication has unveiled new cutting edge solutions that help listed companies with their relationships with investors.



Aegis Communication has become a market leader in the investor relations industry on the back of its innovative solutions that suit clients' needs to the T. The company has undertaken campaigns for listed companies, big and small, and helped them achieve their specific goals. The secret of the success of these solutions lies in the fact that they go well beyond the traditional public relations services for management. It aims to close information gaps to ensure that a company's true value is reflected in the perceptions that are built in the marketplace.



This is a comprehensive task that the multifaceted team at Aegis Communication is equipped to handle. Its understanding of the capital markets along with expertise in communications allows it to customize the best solutions for its clients. They range from strategic communication to shareholders and investment community to crisis management as well as event management. Companies looking for well rounded services for investor relations don't have to look beyond the options offered to them.



Besides a strong reach to private investors as well as institutions, Aegis Communication ensures that clients get guidance in other aspects of the business too. The finance knowledge is shared in the form of access to capital, fair valuation as well as stock liquidity. Clients can also look forward to strategy feedback, which is crucial in their path to achieving their goals. Professionals working with the company strive to send out the best investment messages on behalf of their clients.



Corporate and Financial strategy along with execution plan is delivered through different investor relations materials. Several types of investor relations activities can be undertaken too. Some of them include site visits, roadshows, analysts meetings as well as email responses and conference calls. Aegis Communication brings these solutions with its communications expertise through number of business media options like print, broadcast and social media. Together, these customized investor relations ensure that listed companies optimize their market value.



About Aegis Communication

The company has gained its reputation for its customized investor relations services that enable listed companies to optimize their market value.



Media Contact



Jason Fong

Phone: 012-9520015

Address: 21A, Jalan Tun Mohd Faud 3, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Email: jason@aegiscomm.com.my

Website: http://aegiscomm.com.my/