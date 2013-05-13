AegisCare Offers Specialized Home Health Care for Dementia and Alzheimer's Patients

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- With specialized home health care, ailing seniors -- even those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia -- can remain in their homes instead of going into nursing homes or assisted living facilities. This is often preferable for the patients themselves and their families. AegisCare, a company that provides highly-trained in-home and visiting caregivers, is now providing specialized dementia and Alzheimer's care training to its experienced staff. Through a rigorous and ongoing training and certification program, the company ensures its caregivers provide clients with the best care by being on top of the latest developments in Alzheimer's and dementia treatment.



AegisCare’s compassionate team recognizes the trials families dealing with Alzheimer’s face. Although there is no cure, there are ways to delay its course with activities that encourage the mind and spur memories. Caregivers devise specialized plans for each client to stimulate the mind’s cognitive function, planning activities to increase self-esteem and self-confidence and boost short-term and long-term memory skills. They also provide the essential day-to-day support families need by creating a safe home environment, assisting with daily hygiene, offering nutritional support and monitoring the individual’s behavior to ensure they don’t wander.



Aegis care staff understands the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and the complex mood changes and aggressive behavior that often accompanies it. They help family members deal with these changes acting as a source of information and physical support. “Knowing there is someone available who understands this disease and can be a constant support is priceless,” said a spokesperson for AegisCare. “We know that families who are coping with Alzheimer’s and dementia are on a journey. We want to be there each step of the way.”



To provide even more value to clients, AegisCare is also introducing several technological advancements to help its caregivers provide the highest level of service. These include GPS-enabled timekeeping to reduce billing and payroll errors, online shift reports to keep family and friends in touch with their loved one's progress, and online payments to make payments even simpler.



About AegisCare

AegisCare provides skilled home health services to help seniors maintain their independence and stay in their own homes. They offer services ranging from Alzheimer’s care and companionship, to home helpers, transportation and respite care to make seniors feel safe and comfortable at home. Its staff is highly-trained and licensed to provide clients with the best care possible and the respectful help they deserve. For more information, visit: http://www.aegiscare.org