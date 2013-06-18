Aeon Solicitors' Employment Lawyers Provide Advice on New Employment Contracts

Staffordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- An individual has just been offered a highly sought after role, ahead of innumerable other candidates who also applied. Now comes the legal jargon: their new employer has presented them with a lengthy employment contract for signing prior to their starting.



Quite often people will sign up without reading the terms thoroughly, only to have regrets down the line. For instance, disputes can arise from simple omissions, lengthy notice periods or post-termination restrictions that are unhelpful from the perspective of securing the next role.



Under the Employment Rights Act 1996, a new employee—with the exception of a contractor or freelancer—is entitled to receive a written statement with the key terms and conditions of their employment within two months from the start of work. However, the employer may decide to beef this up by including additional obligations on the employee.



“If you decide to consult an employment solicitor about a new employment contract it is optimal to do so before commencing work,” says London-based employment firm Aeon Solicitors. “This is the best time because the employer is keen to get you started; once you are working, you will have lost the negotiating advantage. By taking advice from an employment lawyer, you will better understand if the terms are reasonable, taking account of the nature of the work, seniority of the position and salary level.”



Statutory minima applies to certain rights such as holidays, length of working week, rest breaks and sick pay – the employer may or may not have observed these correctly.



The scope of post-termination restrictions may be unreasonable, rendering them unenforceable. Aeon Solicitors offers legal advice to assist individuals in negotiating for an amendment to such covenants, potentially removing them.



Individuals interested in learning more about the employment lawyer London firm's services are welcome to contact the firm for a no-cost telephone conversation



