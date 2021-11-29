Aeration Represents a Major Cost to Wastewater Plants

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Wastewater treatment is a vital process, one that can have many challenges - and cost is often one of the biggest. Using aeration technology can have multiple benefits, whether that relates to performance, reliability or energy efficiency. Proper aeration is a crucial part of the process, as it will ensure that organic compounds are biologically decomposed. The air itself is, of course, a free resource. However, aeration systems can be incredibly costly, not just in terms of paying for the infrastructure but also the energy - new research has revealed that aeration can account for up to 90% of the energy costs of a wastewater plant. Different plants tend to have a range of different aeration needs and these are generally met either by surface aeration or air being introduced at the bottom of a tank, with the former often the more costly option. Careful planning and a fully-fledged strategy are required to ensure that aeration systems are fit for purpose - and also that they are optimized for cost, especially when it comes to energy.



Electrical engineering jobs are just some of the roles that the team at LVI Associates handles for organizations across the USA. The firm has a wealth of experience in the engineering and infrastructure sector and has a nationwide reach that includes major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to focusing on electrical engineering jobs, the team has expertise across a broad spectrum of other fields, including construction, forensics, power, renewable energy, transportation and water and environmental. The hiring needs of every enterprise are different and LVI Associates has worked with businesses of all sizes, from small start-ups to global names in engineering and infrastructure. This gives the firm a unique insight into how to provide support for every need and the team is able to design very specific solutions using a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire options.



People are vital to everything that the firm has achieved and the team has worked hard to establish a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. The internal team at LVI Associates is also incredibly important and receives a wealth of development input. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to robust coverage in the United States, the team is also part of an international workforce that numbers more than 1,000, which extends its reach even further. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In addition to electrical engineering jobs, there are currently many different roles available via LVI Associates today. These include Senior Technology Consultant, Traffic Engineer/Transportation Planner, H&H Project Manager and CEI Project Administrator.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Civil engineering jobs visit https://www.lviassociates.com



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates USA: +1 646 759 4560



-For more information about LVI Associates USA services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com.



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.