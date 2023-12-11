AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at AerCap Holdings N.V.



Investors who purchased shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain AerCap Holdings N.V. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Ireland based AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. AerCap Holdings N.V. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $4.58 billion in 2021 t over $6.91 billion in 2022, and that its Net Income of over $1 billion in 2021 turned into a Net Loss of $726.04 million in 2022.



Shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) closed on July 31, 2023, at $63.81 per share.



Those who purchased shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.