Aerial Imaging Market Competitive Outlook 2025 :NRC Group ASA, EagleView Technologies, Inc., Fugro N.V, and Nearmap Ltd.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, the global aerial imaging market is anticipated to exhibit 14.2% CAGR and reach a valuation of USD 4,125.2 Mn by the end of 2025 from USD 1,439.3 Mn in 2017. With recent improvements in mapping technology, the global aerial imaging market is anticipated to witness robust growth. In a report, titled "Aerial Imaging Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Camera Orientation (Oblique, Vertical), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV/Drones), End-Use Industry (Government, Energy Sector, Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Real Estate, Civil Engineering, Insurance) And Geography Forecast till 2025", Fortune Business Insights identifies various factors enabling growth in the market.



List of the prominent market players operating in the global Aerial Imaging Market:

- NRC Group ASA

- EagleView Technologies, Inc.

- Fugro N.V

- Nearmap Ltd.

- Airobotics

- Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

- Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

- DroneDeploy

- Kucera International Inc.

- 3D Robotics

- Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

"Forestry and Agriculture Sector to Dominate Market"

Among end users in the market, the report forecasts the government and real estate and the forestry and agriculture sectors to exhibit a higher demand for aerial imaging during the forecast period. Besides this, the rising need for resource and energy management and increasing construction and development activities will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Similarly, on the basis of camera orientation, the oblique imaging segment is likely to witness higher demand as compared to its vertical orientation counterpart. This is because using aerial pictures can help to reduce the cost of inventorying, mapping, and planning. Such factors may bode well for the aerial imaging market in the long run.

Aerial photography and videography can be used for archaeological researches as well, which helps researchers to explore ancient landscapes and historical sites. This is likely to be among the primary factors propelling the growth of the market. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of PAMS or Personal Aerial Mapping Systems will create better growth opportunities for aerial imaging in the market.



"Real Estate Businesses to Exhibit Higher Demand for Aerial Imaging"

Aerial photography is both cost efficient and has creative application. This as per Fortune Business Insights is fueling the uptake of aerial imaging in for property advertising as well. Property dealers can use aerial photographs to strike a good deal for their properties. Spurred by this, the market will also gain momentum in the coming years.

Geographically, the market for aerial photography is dominated by North America on account of the increasing implementation of innovative technologies such as drones and UAVs. For instance, aerial images have high resolution and better clarity, which are fueling their demand across diverse industries. Moreover, increase in awareness about the advantages of using aerial images for urban planning, monitoring, and surveillance is prognosticated to create better growth opportunities for the global market. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to show faster growth during the forecast period. The demand for capturing clear aerial images in emergency cases such as disaster management will also help to augment the market in Asia Pacific.



"Innovations such as Volume Based Calculations to Boost Market"



The global aerial imaging market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years because of the entry of new players into the market. The market is expected to witness higher competition as market players adopt diverse strategies to remain strong. These strategies include intelligence surveillance, volume based calculations, route designing, and others. At present, NRC Group ASA, EagleView Technologies, Inc., Fugro N.V, and Nearmap Ltd. are having a stronghold in the market with about one-third of the market revenue. Other players operating in the global market for aerial imaging are Airobotics, Digital Aerial Solutions LLC, Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, DroneDeploy, Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Kucera International Inc., 3D Robotics, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., and Digital Aerial Solutions LLC.



