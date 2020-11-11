Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, the global aerial imaging market is anticipated to exhibit 14.2% CAGR and reach a valuation of USD 4,125.2 Mn by the end of 2025 from USD 1,439.3 Mn in 2017. With recent improvements in mapping technology, the global aerial imaging market is anticipated to witness robust growth. In a report, titled "Aerial Imaging Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Camera Orientation (Oblique, Vertical), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV/Drones), End-Use Industry (Government, Energy Sector, Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Real Estate, Civil Engineering, Insurance) And Geography Forecast till 2025", Fortune Business Insights identifies various factors enabling growth in the market.



To Gain More Insights into the Aerial Imaging Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aerial-imaging-market-100069



List of the prominent market players operating in the global Aerial Imaging Market:



- NRC Group ASA

- EagleView Technologies, Inc.

- Fugro N.V

- Nearmap Ltd.

- Airobotics

- Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

- Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

- DroneDeploy

- Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

- Kucera International Inc.

- 3D Robotics

- Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

- Digital Aerial Solutions LLC



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/aerial-imaging-market-100069



"Forestry and Agriculture Sector to Dominate Market"



Among end users in the market, the report forecasts the government and real estate and the forestry and agriculture sectors to exhibit a higher demand for aerial imaging during the forecast period. Besides this, the rising need for resource and energy management and increasing construction and development activities will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Similarly, on the basis of camera orientation, the oblique imaging segment is likely to witness higher demand as compared to its vertical orientation counterpart. This is because using aerial pictures can help to reduce the cost of inventorying, mapping, and planning. Such factors may bode well for the aerial imaging market in the long run.



Aerial photography and videography can be used for archaeological researches as well, which helps researchers to explore ancient landscapes and historical sites. This is likely to be among the primary factors propelling the growth of the market. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of PAMS or Personal Aerial Mapping Systems will create better growth opportunities for aerial imaging in the market.



Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Aerial Imaging Market Overview - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/aerial-imaging-market-100069



"Real Estate Businesses to Exhibit Higher Demand for Aerial Imaging"



Aerial photography is both cost efficient and has creative application. This as per Fortune Business Insights is fueling the uptake of aerial imaging in for property advertising as well. Property dealers can use aerial photographs to strike a good deal for their properties. Spurred by this, the market will also gain momentum in the coming years.



Geographically, the market for aerial photography is dominated by North America on account of the increasing implementation of innovative technologies such as drones and UAVs. For instance, aerial images have high resolution and better clarity, which are fueling their demand across diverse industries. Moreover, increase in awareness



About the advantages of using aerial images for urban planning, monitoring, and surveillance is prognosticated to create better growth opportunities for the global market. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to show faster growth during the forecast period. The demand for capturing clear aerial images in emergency cases such as disaster management will also help to augment the market in Asia Pacific.



Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Aerial Imaging Market Growth Forecast - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100069



About Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com