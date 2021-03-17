Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global aerial imaging market. In terms of revenue, the global aerial imaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global aerial imaging market.



The global aerial imaging market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of aerial imaging in government, defense, and increasing applications in construction and real estate sectors. Thus, expanding applications of aerial imaging in different sectors is propelling the global market.



Aerial Imaging Market: Dynamics



Platforms used in aerial imaging such as manned aircraft and UAVs have undergone technological advancements over the past few years. For instance, UAVs with different weights, size, and capabilities are produced so they can hold various sensors to be used in a wide range of applications. Commercial drones are being used in sectors such as agriculture, defense, weather monitoring, and filming. This diversity of applications is forcing enterprises to introduce with considerable improvements in the UAV technology. Moreover, countries are taking steps to regulate the usage of UAVs to ensure safety measures.



One of the key technologies in aerial imaging is personal aerial mapping system, which allows the operator to perform aerial mapping and survey in small areas. It has various advantages over conventional aerial imagery. The personal aerial mapping system is less dependent on weather conditions, as it is operated below cloud coverage. In addition, it can be loaded in a passenger car or airplane. Furthermore, manufacturers of aerial imaging are working to create the software to make the use of drones safe regularize the usage of drones in mainstream societies. For instance, Qualcomm Technologies has developed Snapdragon flight kit to provide drones with intelligence to perceive objects within the flight path.



However, potential criminals may conduct virtual surveillance of banks, parks, and government offices by using aerial and satellite images. This may compromise the safety of public and national security, which may hamper the growth of the aerial imaging market.



Aerial Imaging Market: Prominent Regions



The aerial imaging market in North America is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and growing usage of aerial imaging in scientific applications in the region. The aerial imaging market in Europe is projected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, due to rise in investments by governments in the defense sector in the region. The Asia Pacific aerial imaging market is likely to expand during the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of aerial imaging in construction activities and the presence of a large number of players designing and producing aerial imaging hardware and software.



Aerial Imaging Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global aerial imaging market are Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, EagleView Technologies, Inc., Fugro N.V., GeoVantage, Inc., Google, Inc., Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc., Kucera International Inc., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Nearmap Ltd., NRC Group ASA, Quantum Spatial, Sanborn Map Company, Inc., and Verisk Analytics, Inc.