Aerial Media Services Inc. Helps Business Owners Reach Thousands of Customers Quickly and Easily

Sausalito, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2012 -- Sunny beaches, covered with frolicking families enjoying their day in the sun. Outdoor concerts, with audiences of thousands waiting to hear their favorite bands. Amusement parks, filled with carnival fans of all ages.



These are just a few examples of popular summertime activities that bring huge crowds together in one spot.



These are also examples of places that can be ideal aerial advertising venues for local businesses. Rather than spending hours trudging around a hot parking lot placing flyers under windshields that most people will probably just throw away, companies can hire a blimp, colorful aerial banners up to 120 feet long or other type of sky-related advertising that allows them to reach as many as an impressive 100,000 consumers in about one hour.



Since 2002, Aerial Media Services Inc. (AMS) has earned a well-deserved reputation for being one of the most outstanding companies in the ever-growing market of aerial advertising. The company assists businesses and advertising agencies of all sizes with their advertising campaigns. From start to finish, the staff at AMS prides itself on giving each and every client a productive and stress-free experience that will ultimately help increase brand recognition.



One of the most popular services that AMS provides is advertising blimps. Already a popular and well-known way to spread the word about a business—for example, most people are already familiar with Goodyear or MetLife—blimps or airships are an exciting and attention-grabbing type of aerial advertising.



“Ranging in all types and sizes from 10 ft. and up to 200 ft. in length. Passenger, remote, or tethered, indoor or outdoor, they are truly an extraordinary sight,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that all of its blimps either have banners on each side or can be wrapped fully to display an advertiser’s logo, slogan, or message.



“Blimps maximize your aerial advertising both in the air and through potential television sponsorship opportunities, which create unique, memorable, lasting campaigns.”



Another type of eye-catching aerial advertising provided by AMS is skywriting services. As anyone who has ever stood on the ground watching a plane spell out letters and words knows quite well, this is an exceptional way to advertise a name or brand. For companies with more elaborate messages, a team of five airplanes can “skytype” a computer generated message that is several sentences long and up to 25 to 30 characters in length.



About Aerial Media Services, Inc

Founded in 2002, Aerial Media Services, Inc. (AMS) is the premiere company in the expanding market for aerial advertising. The company assists clients, companies and advertising agencies of all sizes in the production, placement, and fulfillment of worldwide aerial advertising campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.aerial-media.com/