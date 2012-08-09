Aero Attends Spocom Super Show and Presents Shield for the First Time to Show Attendees

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, has been attending car shows and events all summer, ranging from local cruise nights to events in Europe. On August 4, the AERO Crew participated in the 6th Annual SpoCom Super Show at the Anaheim Convention Center. With 7200 spectators, 45 vendors and over 300 car show competitors the show was a success.



“The crowd was full of energy thanks to the Drive Energy Drink team, the car clubs were all dialed in, the music was bumping and the photogs were surrounding the models like prey on the Serengeti,” says Mike Hansen, Director of Sales at AERO. “It was great to be among car enthusiasts from many walks of life. The car club scene was well represented here, as was the Euro sport crowd. We are glad to know AERO fits in with every car enthusiast’s life style.”



AERO joined in the fun and brought the whole product line with them including SHIELD, the newest product in the AERO line. SpoCom’s show was the first show where SHIELD was available to attendees. This was an incredible opportunity for the AERO Crew to show fans how the line works together to create the ultimate protection on vehicles.



“People from all walks of life came by the booth to check out SHIELD,” says Hansen. “Our Wash-it, Clay-it, Protect-it product mix was especially well received.” SHIELD was not the only product people had questions about said Hansen. “A show goer that always checks in with AERO had some challenging questions. Ray, as always, had the right answer, which is why we are proud to have him on our team. “



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.