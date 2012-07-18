Aero Finds a Home on Store Shelves at Integrity Automotive

Williamstown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, is pleased to add Integrity Automotive to its list of domestic retailers. Integrity Automotive, located in Williamstown, NJ, is a family owned and operated business that has been serving the Williamstown area for over 13 years with high-quality automotive services and products.



“Our customers see the value of AERO products because they work so well,” says Steven Haas, General Manager at Integrity Automotive. “They have seen the results, and see they have to clean and detail their cars less without using much product. AERO fits so well at Integrity Automotive because we only offer the best, high-quality services in our service center.”



While Integrity Automotive offers a plethora of services on site, they sublet detailing; however, they go the extra mile to ensure their customers receive the AERO experience. According to Hass, they equip their detailers with products from the AERO line to ensure their customers are receiving the best detail possible. Once the detail is completed, customers walk away with any unused product and a microfiber towel so they can complete touch-ups between details.



According to Haas it was the packaging that sparked his interest in AERO. “The packaging originally drew me to it. It is a premium price, but it has multiple premium features besides its results: the catalogs, the interactive website and brochures. The company’s story of how they started in aircraft cleaning and packaging sets it apart from other brands.”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information about Integrity Automotive visit http://www.integrityautomotivenj.com and for more information about International AERO visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.