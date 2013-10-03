Aero Full Steam Ahead for Sema 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The products that first made a name for themselves in the aircraft industry are returning to Las Vegas for the 2013 SEMA Show. International AERO Products, AERO, will be exhibiting at the show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center November 5 through November 8. This year they plan on introducing attendees to new products and more.



“AERO, positioned as a premium car car brand has been hard at work creating programs for the entire industry,” says Mike Hansen, Director of Sales and Marketing. “AERO has grown so much in the last year that I can’t wait to get feedback on our newest items.”



At the show, AERO will be debuting new products for the professional detailer and the detailer on the fly.



“Aero will officially launch its newest venture, the Detailer Pro Program,” says Hansen. “This product is perfect for the ‘back end’ business, while driving retail consumers to the retail display. In our market testing, it has been a sensational success.”



So what’s in store for the detailers on the fly? AERO’s Traveler Series.



“We will also be introducing our Full 6-Pack Traveler and Mini 6-Pack Traveler Series,” says Hansen. “This includes 6 of our top selling products and microfiber towels, all in a nice embroidered Aero Bag!”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on International AERO Products and upcoming events, “Like” AERO on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/internationalaero or “Follow” AERO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AEROcarcare.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.