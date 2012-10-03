Aero Glide Is a Must Have in Every Garage

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Before applying any type of paint protectant to a vehicle, it is imperative to remove any contaminants and residue from the surface. GLIDE, AERO’s co-polymer infused clay bar, preps the painted surface by removing contaminants and residue, while also adding an additional layer of protection to the paint. After using GLIDE, the vehicle’s surface is left smooth and contaminant free, making it perfect for the application of AERO SHIELD, 2-part paint protection.



GLIDE, which is safe to use on all painted surfaces including clear coat, is great for removing tree sap, bug residue, paint overspray, environmental fallout, road tar, rail dust, minor oxidation, stubborn dirt and minor topical scratches. With AERO’s unique co-polymer infused formula, your paint will have a layer of long lasting protection and a deep, pristine shine that will last on your vehicle’s finish for up to a year. Each can of GLIDE includes two separate clay bars, so when it comes time to clay a vehicle again the consumer is ready to go. For best results, use AERO’s FINALE as a lubricating agent while claying.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Paint Protection.



For more information on GLIDE and other products, visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.