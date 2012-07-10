Aero Heads to the Track for Spocom Pre-meet

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, has been attending car shows and events all summer, ranging from local cruise nights to events in Europe. On July 1, the AERO Crew participated in SPOCOM’s Pre-Meet at K1 Speed in Anaheim, CA. Parking lots were filled with incredible cars, food trucks were on site to cater to attendees every need, raffles, which included the full AERO line, and the most unique and fun go-kart racing.



AERO joined in the fun and brought the whole product line with them including SHIELD, the newest product in the AERO line to be released later this month. For product demos, AERO had a 2007 Lexus LS460 equipped with 22x10 22x11 Phantom Forged Series III with Signature Floating Center Caps courtesy of Phantom Garage USA.



“Our favorite AERO product by far is SHINE. Amazing product to 'shine' up our cars," says Chris Huynh, CEO and Founder of Phantom Garage USA. "Our favorite part of the event is hard to say; we enjoyed every single minute of the event, even when I had some AERO SHINE spilled on my hands."



The event season is not over yet for the AERO Crew. To find out which events AERO will be attending, “Like” AERO on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/internationalaero or “Follow” AERO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AEROcarcare.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on International aero visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.

or call (800) 337- 9274.