AERO Introduces New Products and Announcements for 2013 at Upcoming SEMA Show

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- The products that first made a name for themselves in the aircraft industry are returning to Las Vegas for the 2012 SEMA Show. International AERO Products, AERO, will be exhibiting at the show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center October 30 through November 2. AERO will be displaying new products and announcing what is in store of 2013. The AERO Crew will be at booth #23884 located in the Central Hall.



“Being part of the SEMA experience has always been amazing,” says Mike Hansen, Director of Sales at AERO. “It is such a vital part of our industry, and I am very excited to be a part of International Aero Products’ second SEMA show.”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on International AERO Products and SEMA updates, “Like” AERO on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/internationalaero or “Follow” AERO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AEROcarcare.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.