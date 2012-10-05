AERO Prepares for Canyon Lake Car Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Canyon Lake Car Show. The AERO Crew will be participating in the show with local distributor, Aerosheen.com. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 6, at the Canyon Lake Lodge Complex. AERO and Aerosheen.com will have the full line of International AERO Products available to event goers to fulfill all their car care needs.



To find out about other events AERO will be attending, “Like” AERO on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/internationalaero or “Follow” AERO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AEROcarcare.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



About Aerosheen.com

Aerosheen.com™ is based in Southern California. Our distribution center is stocked with the products you see on our site. We are Authorized Distributors for International Aero Products and will continue to add products as our customers’ needs change. If you see a product that would fit what we do, please contact us at Sales@Aerosheen.com, and let us know. We sell retail, and also have customizable wholesale and drop ship programs available.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.