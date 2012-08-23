Aero Traveling to the "Air Capital of the World" for the Black Top Nationals

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- The products that first made a name for themselves in the aircraft industry are heading to Wichita, KS, nicknamed the “Air Capital of the World” for the 2012 Black Top Nationals. AERO will be attending the August 24 weekend event with Toppers Plus, a local Wichita retailer that carries the full AERO line.



“I am ecstatic to be attending the Black Top Nationals with Toppers Plus,” says Michelle Knight, Marketing Manager at AERO. “Not only does the Black Top Nationals have a great reputation for hosting an amazing show with cars from all over the country, it is also exciting to bring the product line to Wichita given its rich history in aviation. With AERO’s roots in the aviation industry, it is the ideal setting to go to an event hosted in a city with an enormous aviation presence.”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



