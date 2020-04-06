Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- The unprecedented expansion of aerobridge market can be credited to favorable trends in airport passenger traffic growth, which has prompted the industry to mark its entry into the billion-dollar fraternity by the end of 2025. Expanding global aviation industry and growing jet bridge demand have propelled the need for aerobridges in recent times.



Exceptional growth in the aviation industry is a result of transforming lifestyle standards and increasing disposable income levels which are supported by a drop in airfare prices. As per statistics by International Air Transport Association, passengers using air mode of transport are expected to increase up to 8.2 billion by the end of 2037. Apparently, these burgeoning statistics prompt the need to modernize airport infrastructure and consider deploying aerobridge to aid passenger comfort, thereby boosting aerobridge market dynamics.



However, aerobridge market is expected to witness a slight downfall in growth owing to the dearth of financial support. Considering the rising air passengers and current airport infrastructure, various regional airport authorities have desisted from installing and maintaining jet bridges on accounts of minimal capital investment. This scarcity of finance has encouraged low cost airlines to opt for ferry buses and step ladders due to shorter turnaround times and better performances, thereby impeding the growth of aerobridge market.



As per an analysis by Global Market Insights, Inc., the worldwide aerobridge market is envisaged to be valued at USD 8.5 billion, in terms of revenue, down the line of seven years.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. thyssenkrupp

2. ADELTE Group

3. JBT Corporation

4. Bukaka Teknik Utama, PT

5. Muhibbah Engineering (M) BHD.



The aerobridge market is segmented on the basis of elevation system, wall structure, movement and tunnel sections.



Wall structure-wise, steel walled jet bridges segment is likely to accumulate gains over USD 3.5 billion by 2025. These jet bridges are majorly used by advertising agencies for airline brand promotions. Steel walled jet bridges act as an important element of outdoor advertising and provide opportunity to efficiently convey brand message to thousands of passengers every day. However, glass walled aerobridges are likely to witness heavy demand over their counterpart due to their aesthetic appeal.



Elaborating on the product landscape, noseloader jet bridges segment is touted to cross 1,500 units over the forecast timeline. In noseloader aerobridges, the tunnel moves around both horizontal and vertical axes.



Speaking of the geographical landscape, Europe is expected to hold a major share in aerobridge market over the coming years due to the initiation of new airport construction projects in the region. Also, Asia Pacific possesses major opportunities for aerobridge industry growth owing to rising incomes, air passenger traffic, and proposed airport and associated infrastructure development projects.



