Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:ARX shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Aeroflex Holding Corp. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Aeroflex Holding’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Aeroflex Holding Corp. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $599.34million for a 12months period ending on June 30, 2009 to $729.41million for the 12months period ending on June 30, 2011 and its Net Loss decreased over the respective time periods from $76.69million to $34.67million.



Shares of Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) rose from as low as $7.69 per share on August 18, 2011 to as high as $13.49 per share on January 20, 2012.



Then on May 10, 2012, Aeroflex Holding Corp. announced its third quarter Firsal 2012 results. Among other things, Aeroflex Holding Corp. announced that in the third quarter of fiscal 2012, it had an operating loss of $(61.1) million, which included a non-cash goodwill and intangibles impairment charge of $59.7 million in its RFMW group, and a net loss of $(65.3) million, compared to operating income of $24.8 million and net income of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2011.



Shares of Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX) fell from $9.61 on May 9, 2012 to as low as $6.44 per share on May 10, 2012 and closed on May 21, 2012, at $6.91 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Aeroflex Holding Corp. (NYSE:ARX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com