Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Aerojet-General Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Aerojet-General Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Aerojet-General Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Aerojet-General Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Aerojet-General Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Aerojet-General Corporation (Aerojet) is a leading provider of propulsion systems to the defense and aerospace markets. Aerojet operates as a subsidiary of GenCorp Inc. (GenCorp), and generates more than 99.00% of GenCorp's total revenue. The company also offers munitions applications, and armament systems for precision tactical weapon systems. The company's product portfolio includes missile defense propulsion, space lift propulsion, spacecraft propulsion, strategic systems propulsion, tactical systems propulsion, advanced structures, airbreating propulsion, fire suppression systems, and warheads and energetics. The company's key customers include US Department of Defense (US DoD), NASA and major prime contractors to US DoD such as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. Aerojet is headquartered in Sacramento, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Aerojet-General Corporation



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153070/aerojet-general-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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