Aeropostale, Inc. (NYSE:ARO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Aeropostale, Inc. (NYSE:ARO) shares over potential securities laws violations by Aeropostale, Inc. and certain of its directors and in connection with certain statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aeropostale, Inc. (NYSE:ARO) concerning whether a series of statements by Aeropostale, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Aeropostale, Inc. (NYSE:ARO) reported that its Total Revenue increased from $1.88 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 31, 2009 to $2.34 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 28, 2012.



Shares of Aeropostale, Inc. (NYSE:ARO) grew from $9.61 per share on Sept. 23, 2011 to as high as $23.05 per share on April 27, 2012.



Then on August 2, 2012, after the market closed, Aeropostale, Inc. (NYSE:ARO) provided an update on expectations for the second quarter.



NYSE:ARO shares dropped from $19.44 per share to as low as $12.83 per share on August 2, 2012.



