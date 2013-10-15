Aero's Traveler Series Made for the Detailer on the Fly

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- International AERO Products, AERO, prides itself on being a quick detail expert, and being able to detail any vehicle, anytime, anywhere. Now everyone can detail on the go with AERO’s new Traveler Series, which includes the 6-Pack Traveler and the Mini 6-Pack Traveler.



“Our Traveler Series was designed with busy car enthusiasts in mind,” says Mike Hansen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With so many things going on, and so many places to be, you never know when you’re going to get a chance to detail your car. This provides a truly on- the-fly kit to always be ready when you are.”



The 6-Pack Traveler includes AERO’s 300 GSM and 600 GSM microfiber towels along with 16 ounce bottles of: SHINE, FINALE, AWAY, IMMACULATE, VIEW and PROTECT. All of these products fit in a custom AERO embroidered travel bag.



AERO’s Mini Six-Pack Traveler includes AERO’s 300 GSM microfiber towel and six 2.5 ounce bottles of: SHINE, FINALE, AWAY, IMMACULATE, VIEW and SPOT. It all comes together in a custom AERO embroidered travel case.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on International AERO Products, “Like” AERO on Facebook at http:// www.facebook.com/internationalaero or “Follow” AERO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ AEROcarcare.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.