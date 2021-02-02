New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Aerosol Propellants Market Overview 2028



Aerosol propellants such as butanes, fluorocarbons, propane are compressed gases in a container. They are used in various household cleaners and cosmetics. The Global Aerosol Propellants Market is predicted to rise from USD 8.16 billion in 2019 to USD 12.06 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% through the forecast period. According to the newly published report by Reports and Data, the Aerosol Propellants Market report presents an extensive overview of the industry scenario and gives insights into the growth opportunities in the industry during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Aerosol Propellants industry has a broad spectrum of applications and has an extensive product portfolio. The report also provides an insight into the key manufacturers/vendors and their production and manufacturing capacities along with their initiatives to expand in the industry.



The report also provides key insights into the factors and aspects that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. Along with the prominent drivers and restraints, the report considers the pandemic of COVID-19 as a key influencing factor. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the Aerosol Propellants market. It also offers insights into how the crucial segments of the market have been affected by the pandemic. The report assesses comprehensive data to generate a total impact analysis of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to offer a general idea of the current market scenario and economic landscape.



The report further offers radical data about the intense competitive landscape along with a comprehensive analysis of the key players and the strategies schemes they employ. The report encompasses all the corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government deals and agreements, and other strategic alliances. Along with this, the report also covers the technological developments and product advancements of the prominent players.



The report covers extensive profiling of the leading competitors, including:

Arkema Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Akzo Nobel N.V., Honeywell International Inc., National Gas Company SAOG, The Chemours Company, Aveflor A.S., Aeropres Corporation, Grillo Werke AG, Emirates Gas LLC, BOC Industrial Gases U.K. and Company, Solvay, The Linde Group, SRF Limited, AlzChem AG and Yara International, among others.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key geographical regions to impart a deeper understanding of the Aerosol Propellants market. The regional analysis covers the assessment of the production and consumption rate, import/export, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, current and emerging trends, and the existence of the key players of the Aerosol Propellants market in each region. Furthermore, the report also covers the country-wise analysis of the Aerosol Propellants market.



The Aerosol Propellants market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.



Propellant Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquefied Gas

Compressed Gas



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Nitrous Oxide

DME

Hydrocarbons

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care

Household

Others



Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Market Drivers:

The rising demand for aerosol products such as paints, deodorants, insect repellents, disinfectants, air/room fresheners, and personal care products boosts the market for aerosol propellants. Additionally, the usage of aerosol propellants in various applications such as cosmetics, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. Growing concerns about personal hygiene and home décor applications are predicted to increase the Aerosol propellants market's growth.



Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the increased scope of automotive applications and high recognition of aerosol products. The European market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% due to robust cosmetic products manufacturing base in countries like Germany, the U.K., and Spain. Moreover, the extensive use of make-up products and availability of raw materials like methanol and natural gas at affordable prices are predicted to expand the market growth in Europe. The growing disposable income and awareness regarding hygiene and personal care are expected to increase the demand for aerosol propellants in the Asia Pacific region.



The Aerosol Propellants report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.



Key Features of the Aerosol Propellants Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Aerosol Propellants market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Aerosol Propellants industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Aerosol Propellants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Aerosol Propellants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for personal care products

4.2.2.2. Rapid Urbanization

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of e-commerce

4.2.2.4. Growing adoption of environment friendly aerosol propellants

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent government regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Aerosol Propellants By Application Insights & Trends



Continued….



