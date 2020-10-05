Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Aerosol Valves Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market, capacities, and technologies and on the changing structure of the Aerosol Valves.



Global Aerosol Valves Market was valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Aerosol Valves Market: Lindal Group Holding GmbH, Aptar Group, Inc., Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., The Precision Valve Corporation, MITANI VALVE CO., LTD, Summit Packaging Systems, Newman Green, KOH-I-NOOR Mlad Voice A.S., Clayton Corp., Salvalco, and others.



Global Aerosol Valves Market Outlook



The trend of the adoption of aerosol valves among people is increasing. An increase in consumer spending on personal care and hygiene products is the major factor augmenting the demand for aerosol valves. Moreover, rapid urbanization in developing economies, rising demand in the shift towards easy-to-handle and convenient packaging, and growing concerns regarding product safety and security are some other factors propelling the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the stringent regulations regarding the use of HFC compounds as propellants for aerosol packaging and lack of availability of alternatives in terms of packaging and price are key factors hampering the market growth.



Company Developments:



September 20, 2018 - Aerosol dispensing technology experts, Lindal Group have announced the launch of two major products at this year's FEA Global Aerosol Event 2018 in Dusseldorf on 4th and 5th October.



The two-day exhibition, which features some of the world's leading aerosol professionals, as well as the latest technological developments, policies and regulations will also serve as a platform for Lindal to present its new nasal actuator, Cyrano, and its two-part insert for improved spray performance, known as Enhanced Mist Technology (EMT).



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Aerosol Valves Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



