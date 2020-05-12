Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- The APAC region is projected to account for more than 17% of the aerospace and defense c-class parts market share during the forthcoming years. The APAC region represents a predominant chunk of the global population, boasting of a rapidly growing middle class income bracket, which is surely expected to trigger the air traffic in the future.



Additionally, government and private organizations are spending massive amounts on airport construction projects; this trend is anticipated to further enhance infrastructure across the landmass and should further promote trade activities. These trends would propel the overall aerospace and defense c-class parts market outlook in the forecast time span.



Exponential growth of the commercial aircraft sector has been driving aerospace & defense C-class parts market. Passenger aircrafts orders have witnessed sharp gains owing to the rise in consumer spending on air travel complemented by the minimized air fares for shifting focus on middle class population.



Strong economic growth of the emerging nations led to improved standard of living, thereby expanding consumer base of the airline industry. Furthermore, the aerospace & defense industry adheres to stringent regulation concerning the safety of the aircraft operations, which requires timely maintenance and repair of the aircrafts. This would in turn, further strengthen aerospace and defense C-class parts market forecast owing to the increasing commercial air traffic.



Aircraft airframe segment held the largest share owing to the increased production rates of commercial aircrafts by major players like Boeing and Airbus. Improved business policies enforced by major airliners have led to minimized airfares attracting more air flyers. The expansion of the consumer base preferring air travel has also proved highly beneficial for the airline industry, thus creating more demands for new aircrafts.



On the basis of end-user application, the aerospace and defense c-class parts market draws growth form military and defense, spacecrafts, and commercial segment. Among these, the commercial end-use sector established itself as the biggest segment in 2018 due to increased number of air passengers, lowering air travel charges owing to the cutthroat competitions between airlines and the emerging travel and tourism industry.



The commercial segment accounted for total of over 55% by revenue of the aerospace and defense c-class parts market share in 2018 and it is expected to touch the USD 8 billion mark by 2025.



The aftermarket segment falling under the distribution channel of aerospace and defense c-class parts market is expected to earn a market stake of more than 70% till 2025. Aftermarket primarily includes market for spare parts, accessories and other components all integrated together. Increasing need for periodic maintenance, overhaul and repair services (MRO) should upsurge the aircraft aftermarket c-class parts industry over the forecast time span.



Some of the prominent players of the global aerospace and defense c-class parts market trends are Amphenol Corporation, Trimas Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Satcom Direct, SKF, LiSi Aerospace, LMI Aerospace Inc., Triumph Group, Safran SA and several others. As per the latest research report presented by Global Market Insights, Inc., the overall aerospace and defense c-class parts market is expected to surpass total valuation of $14 billion by 2025.



