The global aerospace & defense market is expected to decline from $770.4 billion in 2019 to $704.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $790.1 billion in 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Aerospace and Defense Market: Boeing; Airbus; United Technologies; GE Aviation; Lockheed Martin.



Industry News and Updates:



CEO of Boeing's defense wing talks stumbling blocks, from KC-46 to COVID



August 17, 2020: WASHINGTON — When Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Leanne Caret dials into our hourlong interview on Aug. 4, she comes prepared with 15 minutes worth of opening statements that include thoughts ranging from the company's performance during the coronavirus pandemic to the state of the KC-46 tanker program. She knows she has a lot to cover, and a lot to answer for.

Caret stepped into the top Boeing defense job in 2016, after the American company lost a lucrative contract for the U.S. Air Force's next-generation bomber. Questions about Boeing's future as a producer of fighter jets — and the prominence of its defense business — lingered as the end of the F-15 and F/A-18 production lines loomed in the near future. Now the tables have turned. With COVID-19 devastating the travel industry and eradicating near-term sales opportunities for commercial airliners, Boeing's defense sector finds itself as the company's model pupil.



Airbus US pivots business strategy away from selling big platforms to the Pentagon



Jul 17th, 2020 -- WASHINGTON - After decades of trying to break into the U.S. military aircraft market, Airbus is shifting course with a new strategy that prioritizes selling off-the-shelf sensors, data, space and intelligence capabilities that have been customized for U.S. government buyers.

Chris Emerson, the new chief executive of the Airbus U.S. Space and Defense division and formerly the president of Airbus Helicopters, told reporters on Wednesday that the company would be focusing on space and intelligence as the European-based company says it isn't being serriously considered by the Department of Defense for fixed wing and rotorcraft.



"We know the Air Force needs an A400M, but I can spend 10 years trying to convince the Air Force and all the politicians that they should buy an A400M. And ultimately they will buy C-130s," Emerson said according to DefenseNews.com. "So let me focus this energy, this great leadership team, on achieving something that is tangible today that the customer really needs. Yes, it's not traditional for Airbus, but it will bring the value and we'll have a better foundation if one day my successor says, 'You know, I want to be a big platform competitor.' At least we'd have built up trust and proven that we could really meet the requirements that are demanded of it."



Key Market Trends



North America was the largest region in the global aerospace & defense market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global aerospace & defense market. Africa was the smallest region in the global aerospace & defense market.



Additive manufacturing is continuously evolving and manufacturers are now using 3D printing technology to produce parts for aircrafts and aircraft engines. 3D printing creates a three-dimensional physical object using a digital design. They are 25% lighter, simpler and offer more design features than conventional parts. This enables manufacturers to create high performance aircraft engines and components. GE Aviation has introduced 3D printed parts in its aircraft engines. In 2016, Airbus unveiled the first aircraft made using 3D printing technology. Boeing has also planned to use 3D printed titanium parts in the construction of its 787 Dreamliner jets that is expected to save about $3 million in construction costs.



The aerospace and defense manufacturing market consists of sales of aircraft, aircraft components, weapons, artillery tanks, radar and other military equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce aircraft, aircraft components, weapons, artillery tanks, radar and other military equipment for aerospace and defense purposes.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Aerospace; Defense



2) By Operation: Autonomous; Manual



Influence Of The Aerospace and Defense Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Aerospace and Defense market.

- Aerospace and Defense market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Aerospace and Defense market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Aerospace and Defense market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Aerospace and Defense market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Aerospace and Defense market.



