Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Definition

The global aerospace and defense telemetry market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Telemetry can be defined as an automatic recording & transmission of data from remote or inaccessible locations or systems, to perform the operations such as monitoring & analysis. The growing demand from military applications propelled by the rising global military expenditure is expected to be one of the major drivers of this market.



Market Trend

Growing Demand for Telemetry from Military Applications such as Guided Missiles, UAVs, Armoured Vehicles, and Marine Ships



Market Drivers

The Rising Global Aircraft Production & Fleet Propelling Demand for Telemetry Systems

The Growing Acquisition of Military Aircraft and Munitions Propelled by the Rising Military Expenditure

Growing Adoption of UAVs across Different Military Forces



Opportunities

Expected Deliveries of More Than 38,000 Commercial Aircraft During the Next 20 Years will Create Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors During the Forecast Period



Challenges

The Outbreak of COVID-19 Affecting Airlines Industry which is Leading to Cancellation of International & Domestic Flights Uncertainly is Expected to be one of the Major Challenge for Short-Period of Time



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market have also been included in the study.



Market Growth by Applications: Civil Aviation and Military Aviation



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Cobham Limited (United Kingdom), Curtiss-Wright (United States), Dassault Aviation (France), HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. (United States), KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA (Norway), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (United States), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (United States), Safran (France) and Thales Group (France)



Market Growth by Types: Hardware {Data Acquisition Unit, Termination Receivers, Telemetry Transmitters, Others} and Software



