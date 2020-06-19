Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Upsurge of air traffic and the subsequent rise in demand for advanced aircrafts are the key drivers that will fuel the global aerospace avionics market over the forecast period. Aerospace avionics is an amalgamation of systems designed to work in harmony to manage numerous aircraft operations, both on-ground and in-flight.



Avionics constitutes a vital component of all aviation systems, given its ability to gather information from other aircraft systems and deliver accurate operational data to the pilot. In light of the recent introduction of various technologies like neural sensing, satellite-based communication systems and motion planning, the demand for sophisticated aerospace avionics has witnessed a substantial increase.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2372



Furthermore, the establishment of new routes and economical air travel solutions in the region has led to a significant rise in the production of low-cost carriers (LLC) over the last decade.



The Major Key Players in the Market are as follows:

1. Boeing

2. Ball Corporation

3. BAE Systems

4. Cobham

5. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

6. Elbit Systems Ltd

7. Garmin

8. GE Aviation

9. Harris Corporation

10. Honeywell

11. Lockheed Martin

12. L3Harris Technologies

13. Meggitt

14. Northrop Grumman

15. Rolls-Royce

16. Raytheon

17. Saab

18. Safran

19. Thales

20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated



Aerospace avionics is an amalgamation of myriad systems designed to optimize in-flight and on-ground aircraft functions. Avionics is a vital component in aircraft systems owing to its ability to accumulate relevant information from all the other systems and subsequently provide the pilot with crucial operational data. Global aerospace avionics market demand has seen a considerable upsurge following the advent of neural sensing, motion planning and satellite-powered communication systems.



According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the APAC passenger traffic is set to witness annual growth of over 4.7%. This growth is attributed to the rising air traffic levels in the region coupled with the steady advancement of the global economy, which will in turn fuel aerospace avionics market trends over the projected timeline.



The booming tourism industry is asserting a positive influence on the expansion of commercial aviation. According to the Boeing Outlook of 2019-2038, the APAC region is anticipated to generate over 17,000 aircraft deliveries in order to accommodate passenger growth.



As per the 2018 World Wealth report, the number of people with a net worth of over $50 million, aka ultra-wealthy individuals is set to witness an increase of over 43% by 2022 and those with over $500 million net worth, aka demi-wealthy individuals will rise by over 39% by 2022, thereby stimulating the aerospace avionics market forecast.



This massive upsurge in wealth levels will boost the business jet & general aviation market segment with an appreciable expected growth rate of over 4% by 2025. Industry demand will be further impelled by the growing number of air taxis and air charter firms across the world.



As per the 2018 World Wealth report, the number of people with a net worth of over $50 million, aka ultra-wealthy individuals is set to witness an increase of over 43% by 2022 and those with over $500 million net worth, aka demi-wealthy individuals will rise by over 39% by 2022, thereby stimulating the aerospace avionics market forecast.



This massive upsurge in wealth levels will boost the business jet & general aviation market segment with an appreciable expected growth rate of over 4% by 2025. Industry demand will be further impelled by the growing number of air taxis and air charter firms across the world.



Get this report Customized to your requirements @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2372



Burgeoning production of low-cost aircrafts in emerging nations like China and India will significantly spur the demand for new air carriers. With regards to the end-use application landscape, the OEM segment of the overall aerospace avionics industry outlook is poised to amass substantial gains over the forecast timeline owing to the mounting number of orders from several airline charter companies and service providers. In fact, in August 2019, Air China awarded Chinese production firm COMAC a $1.33 billion contract to supply the 35 ARJ21-700 aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered by 2020.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 5. Aerospace Avionics Market, By System

5.1. Key trends, by system

5.2. Flight Management System

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.3. Communication System

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.4. Navigation System

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.5. Surveillance System

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.6. Electric System

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.7. Emergency System

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.8. Collision Avoidance System

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.9. Weather System

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.10. Health Monitoring System

5.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.11. Tactical System

5.11.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.12. In-Flight Entertainment System

5.12.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025



Chapter 6. Aerospace Avionics Market, By Application

6.1. Key trends, by system

6.2. Commercial Aviation

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

6.3. Military Aviation

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

6.4. Business Jet & General Aviation

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

6.5. Helicopter

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/aerospace-avionics-market



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com