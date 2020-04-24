Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Aerospace coatings market is likely to witness significant growth owing to research and development activities as well as rising demand from end-use industries. Aerospace coatings are extensively deployed in aircrafts, and depict high from the expanding commercial air travel segment. Aerospace coating is also known as aircraft paint, aviation coating, or aircraft coatings.



Major Companies operated in Aerospace coatings market are AkzoNobel, BASF, Ionbond IHI Group, Mapaero, Merck Group, PPG Industries, Praxair, Inc, Sherwin-Williams, Safran, Castolin Eutectic, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.



Airplanes, jets, helicopters, as well as other aircrafts are coated with advanced aerospace coatings. The aircrafts production, repair, as well as maintenance also use aerospace coatings to extend the life of the aircraft structures. The coatings of aerospace must be able to survive extreme operating environment and can be applied to both the interior and exterior surfaces of the aircraft.



High performance coatings are required to protect the surface from bad weather conditions and to enhance dirt resistance while also lessening drag resistance. The need of coatings in aerospace sector is highly specific owing to the changes in environment regulations.



The aerospace coatings market is segmented into resin, technology, user type, aircraft, application, and regional segment.



Based on resin the aerospace coatings market is classified into polyurethane resins, epoxy resins, and others which include slackers and fillers. Among these segments, the others segment is set to register tremendous growth, owing to the numerous advantages associated with fillers, which include low VOC emission, fast curing at ambient conditions, compatible with a wide range of plastic, primers, metallic substrates and composite, lack of swelling or shrinking during application and curing, remains flexible after curing, low odor level, has low dry-film-weight, and reduce operational costs.



With respect to technology, the market is categorized into water-based coatings, solvent based coatings, powder coatings, and other, which include Teflon coatings. Teflon coatings are applied on connectors, air bearings, control surfaces and electrical harness components. The coating can handle temperature up to 260°C and can provide long-term protection in any weather condition. It further reduces the fire risk and possess low-friction capabilities.



Based on user type, the aerospace coatings market is divided into original equipment manufacturer and maintenance, repair and overhaul. Among these, based on volume exterior OEM is likely to have over 55% market share by 2026. This can be ascribed to increasing demand for commercial aircrafts across the globe.



With respect to aircraft, the aerospace coatings market is classified into commercial aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, spacecraft, and others. The others include floatplanes, tricycle gear, taildraggers, and amphibians. Among these the spacecraft segment recorded market share of around 8% in 2019 and is likely to witness a significant growth in coming years. It can be attributed to increasing space exploration missions across the globe.



Based on application the aerospace coatings market is segmented into exterior and interior. Based on volume, exterior application segment held dominant market share in 2019. The demand for aerospace coatings in exterior applications segment is ascribed to the need for coating to safeguard from severe weather conditions. The exterior surface of the aircraft usually requires a more decorative painting so as to maintain the appearance as well as to protect against corrosion.



From a regional frame of reference, the Middle East and Africa aerospace coatings market is likely to exceed $160 million by 2026 owing to increasing aircraft MRO activities and positive outlook of the regional tourism industry.



