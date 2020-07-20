Aerospace Composites Market Analysis.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Aerospace Composites Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Composites Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting.



The global Aerospace composites demand in 2018 was estimated to be about 40 kilo tons which has grown at an aggregate rate of 7.8% per annum between 2014 and 2018. Global demand is expected to grow at an annual average of 4.3%. The demand for Aerospace composites was affected in 2008-2009 with market contracting by an average of more than 5% - 10%, however, the demand recovered steadily after that and reached its pre-recession level by 2010. In 2010, global Aerospace composites industry demand exhibited strong growth, resulting in an improvement in the global Aerospace industry.



The use of carbon fiber for various parts of aircraft as it is lightweight and strong will drive the growth of carbon fiber composites. In terms of fiber consumption, Carbon fiber composites are expected to witness high growth and will continue to be the biggest type both in terms of volume and value. In terms of reinforcement type, carbon fiber at a global level account for 76.8% followed by glass fiber composites at 18%. In terms of aerospace composites by resin type, thermosetting account for 94% while thermoplastic accounts for 7%.

Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different end-use applications and sectors as the global pandemic has now altered most of the landscape and has had a negative impact on the global Aerospace Composites market. The major driver of the industry will be the expected growth in the automotive sector after the 2020 slump.



The Aerospace Composites Market Study Report 2020 describes the global Aerospace Composites market, with focus on the country, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand Balance& Market Analysis

- Aerospace Composite Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report visit

https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_details/452/Global-Aerospace-Composites-Market-Study,-2014-2030



