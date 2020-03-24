Aerospace Composites Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2026 - Royal Ten Cate, Toray Industries, Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Hexcel Corp

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The key trend observed in the aerospace composites market is the growing preference for the out-of-autoclave (OOA) process over the autoclave process for the manufacturing of composite materials. The autoclave process involves the use of pressure vessels to carry out the production of composite materials; the process is not only time-consuming but also expensive. This increases the overall cost of the product so produced. On the other hand, in the OOA process, composites are manufactured in a closed mold without the use of autoclaves, which lowers the production cost and improves the material strength.



The aerospace composites market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 7.0 %, during the forecast period 2019-2026.



One of the major factors driving the aerospace composites market is the large-scale demand and adoption of carbon fiber composites for aircraft manufacturing. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the use of lightweight, high-performance structural materials to improve the fuel economy of their aircraft and lower their operational cost. Carbon fiber composites demonstrate properties such as low weight, high stiffness, and high tensile strength, owing to which they are witnessing a high demand in the industry.



Developing nations such as China, India, and Indonesia hold immense potential for the growth of the players operating in the aerospace composites market, as the countries are witnessing growth in their manufacturing sector on account of the rapid urbanization, increasing middle-class population, and rising disposable income. Moreover, with people increasingly opting for air travel, there has been a rise in air traffic and demand for commercial aircraft. This, in turn, is offering impetus to the demand for composites used in aircraft manufacturing.



Segment by Key players:

- Royal Ten Cate

- Toray Industries, Ltd.

- Teijin Ltd.

- Hexcel Corporation

- SGL Group

- Solvay Group

- Owens Corning

- Materion Corporation

- Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd



Segment by Type:

- Carbon Fiber

- Glass Fiber

- Aramid Fiber



Segment by Application:

- Interior

- Exterior



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Aerospace Composites Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Aerospace Composites Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Aerospace Composites Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Aerospace Composites Market Forecast

4.5.1. Aerospace Composites Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Aerospace Composites Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Aerospace Composites Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Aerospace Composites Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Aerospace Composites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Aerospace Composites Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Aerospace Composites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Aerospace Composites Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Aerospace Composites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Aerospace Composites Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Aerospace Composites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Aerospace Composites Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



