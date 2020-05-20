Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Growing emphasis on improving Environmental Control System (ECS) performance in aircrafts could boost aerospace & defense ducting market outlook. Over the past decade, the aircraft manufacturing industry has witnessed a considerable rise in number of airplane orders.



Rising air passenger traffic is also a key factor driving aerospace & defense ducting industry. According to IATA (International Air Transport Association), air passenger traffic reached 4.1 billion in 2017, a 7.2% increase compared to passenger numbers recorded in 2016. Factors such as these could evidently boost the demand for short- and long-haul aircrafts, further foster aerospace & defense ducting industry. In fact, Global Market Insights, Inc. suggest that the aerospace & defense ducting market could reach $7 billion by 2025.



Rising demand for low-cost commercial carriers has effectively become a key driving factor fostering aerospace & defense ducting market. Increasing inclination towards replacing aging aircraft fleets with more advanced and light-weight models could compliment market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for maintaining adequate pressure and temperature in bigger cabin areas could offer an optimistic outlook for the market. Growing requirement for long-haul carriers in developing economies will further reinforce aerospace & defense ducting market share by 2025.



Titanium ducts have significantly changed the game for today's aircraft industry. The material offers enhanced benefits like thermal resistance, corrosion resistance and potential weight savings properties. These factors have led aircraft manufacturers to use titanium ducts in cabin pressurization systems and composite air conditioning. A growing trend that could positively impact aerospace & defense ducting market share over the forecast period.



The aerospace & defense ducting market of North America has witnessed rampant growth due to ever increasing number of air passengers as well as rising presence of numerous aircraft producers. Regional industry players are actively replacing their aging aircraft fleets with new fuel-efficient models. Aircraft production could also grow considerably, which would boost the regional aerospace & defense ducting industry.



North America has also recorded an increase in air passenger traffic. According to reports, earlier in 2018, number of people in the U.S. opting for air travel reached around 1 billion, recording a growth of more than 4.8% compared to 2017. Technological advancements in the region's aircraft manufacturing industry is also a pivotal factor driving aerospace & defense ducting market.



Businesses are also working on their current joint ventures as a part of the plan to increase their aerospace and defense ducting market share. Recently, the joint venture of Eaton with Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co. (SAMC) secured approval by the authorities to offer maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services on tubes and ducting to clients in the APAC region. With the approval, the current facility of Eaton-SAMC joint venture in Shanghai will immediately start serving as a ducting, tube and hose repair station. Such expansions and joint ventures will help to enhance the aerospace and defense ducting industry landscape in APAC region.



The global aerospace & defense ducting industry is highly competitive with presence of renowned industry players such as Arrowhead Products, Triumph Group, AIM Aerospace, RMB Products, Eaton, Flexfab, Safran, Senior Aerospace SSP, United Flexible, and Unison, LLC. Increasing focus on developing advanced aerospace ducts as well as rising demand from high performance aircrafts worldwide is projected to thrive global aerospace & defense ducting market by 2025.



