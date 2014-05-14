Aerospace & Defense: Global Industry Guide on MRRBIZ

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Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Introduction
Global Aerospace & Defense industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
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Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global ice cream market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global ice cream market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key ice cream market players’ global operations and financial performance
- Compares data from France, Germany, Japan, UK, US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, alongside individual chapters on each country
Highlights
- The global aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $1,167.7bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2009 and 2013.
- The defense segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $780.9bn, equivalent to 66.9% of the market's overall value
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.8% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,279.2bn by the end of 2018.
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Table of Content
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market value
Market value forecast
Category segmentation
Geography segmentation
Market share
INTRODUCTION
What is this report about?
Who is the target reader?
How to use this report
Definitions
GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
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AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN THE UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
COMPANY PROFILES
Leading companies
APPENDIX
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