Aerospace & Defense: Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide by MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Aerospace & Defense: Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide:"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Introduction
The Emerging 5 Aerospace & Defense industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the emerging five aerospace & defense market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five aerospace & defense market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five aerospace & defense market
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
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Highlights
- The top 5 emerging countries contributed $171.6 billion to the global aerospace & defense industry in 2013, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $236.7 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.6% over the 2013-18 period.
- Within the aerospace & defense industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $127.7 billion in 2013. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $24.3 and $8.7 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the aerospace & defense industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $172.8 billion in 2018, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $35.8 and $13.2 billion, respectively.
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Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
What is this report about?
Who is the target reader?
How to use this report
Definitions
TOP 5 EMERGING COUNTRIES AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Industry Outlook
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN SOUTH AFRICA
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN BRAZIL
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
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AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN CHINA
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE IN INDIA
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
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